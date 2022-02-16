PRICEVILLE, Ala. — The Priceville Event & Recreation Center is under construction and slated to be finished by the end of 2022.

A 5 to 6-year dream of the city is finally becoming reality. They first broke ground on the site in May 2021 and now, they’re about a year into construction.

“This has been a hidden gem,” said Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin. “We’re not hidden anymore.”

The small city of Priceville, with less than 4,000 residents, is growing. One of the first of many projects is the event center.

“It’s going to have a full-size regulation gym,” said the mayor. “We’re going to have meeting space, we’re going to have some workout facilities in it, we’re going to have an outdoor yoga area.”

Mayor Heflin has big goals for the building. He wants to host events like crafts shows, along with basketball and volleyball tournaments.

He says he’s excited for what’s to come to the area in the future.

“We want Marco Drive to be our new downtown city center and so with the building here going up, developers come by,” he said. “They see it and they want to know what’s going on. As it continues to get finished, then we’re going to make it match the city hall so we’re kinda setting a standard for what we want the development to look like here.”

The standard is so current and future Priceville residents can be proud of their city.

“It gives us a chance to really just spur our economic growth and our development here in the city of Priceville,” said Mayor Heflin.

Because of supply chain issues and steel price increases, the completion of the construction project was delayed by a few months. Mayor Heflin expects it to be finished by September 15.