Priceville church cleans up after lightning strike causes fire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The cleanup effort began Monday after lightning struck Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Priceville, causing it to catch fire on Easter Sunday. The strike happened a few hours after the church held its drive-in Easter sunrise service at the Morgan County Celebration Arena.

Mahlon LeCroix, the senior pastor of Shoal Creek Baptist Church says the church congregation is feeling both joy and grief during this time.

“A lot of joy in the fact that nobody was hurt and a lot of joy in that the building was salvaged,” said Lecroix. “A lot of grief too because we’re already strained and heartbroken that we can’t gather together, then you add this on top of it. It’s like man, when it rain, it pours.”

In the pouring rain on Easter Sunday, lightning struck the steeple of Shoal Creek Baptist Church. The pastor says the church sits on top of what some may call ‘Priceville Mountain.’

“We’re the highest point,” said LeCroix. “Then you put a steeple on top of it and it’s just basically a giant lightning rod.” He adds that the end of the steeple was melted and bent after the strike.

A neighbor of the church caught the exact moment the lightning struck, clocking in at 12:10 p.m.

Pastor LeCroix says Priceville and Somerville fire departments arrived to the scene quickly and were able to contain the fire to the roof and attic, which is right above the stage and the baptistry.

Even with the fire and water damage to the building, the pastor says they caught a few good breaks.

“The best break that we have, oddly enough, is the coronavirus since nobody was here,” said LeCroix. “Being at 12:10 and it being Easter, services would usually run a little bit longer anyway and we would’ve still been here. Even worse, we may have been in the parking lot leaving when it hit.”

The senior pastor says depending on how long the COVID-19 restrictions last, he hopes the church will be back in the sanctuary as soon as the damages are fixed.

In the meantime, the church is remaining strong.

“We’re a very resilient body and it’s a blessing to be able to pastor such good people,” said LeCroix. “There were people here immediately wanting to offer help and assistance. People in the community just wanting to offer help and assistance… so it’s just a blessing in disguise.”

Pastor LeCroix says the greatest thing people can do right now is pray for the church. They don’t ask for financial assistance, but for those feeling led, they can give online on the church’s website.