President Trump to visit Middle Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, TN. - President Trump will be in Tennessee Friday to visit areas hit by the tornadoes that swept through the state earlier this week.

President Trump is expected to land at Berry Field at Nashville International Airport around 10 a.m.

The President approved federal aid and disaster relief for the state.

The federal aid will provide money that can be used for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans for uninsured property loss.

At least two dozen people were killed and thousands of people are still without.

