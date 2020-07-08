President Trump hopeful for Alabama football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In a round table discussion at the White House Tuesday, President Trump asked the University of Alabama’s Chancellor if there would be football in Tuscaloosa this year.

The president asked, “Will Alabama be playing some great football? What’s going on with Alabama?”

“Mr. President that’s not the first time we’ve heard that question, I can promise you. We are planning to play the season at the University of Alabama. But understand that that creates great difficulty and complexities and we’re hoping that it’s important to a lot of people but we’re doing our best on that one.” said the chancellor, Finis St. John IV.

President Trump says to say hello to the coach. He calls Nick Saban a great coach.

It’s a question many football fans are asking. Unfortunately, right now there is no clear answer what fall football will look like.

As for the players— they’ve been back on campus since early June for voluntary workouts ahead of what’s scheduled to be its opener with USC, on September 5th.

This next Monday, football-specific workouts will begin under revised rules because of the pandemic.