President Trump endorses Mo Brooks for Congress

President Donald Trump has endorsed multiple candidates running for congressional seats. On Friday, he added incumbent Rep. Mo Brooks to the growing list stating:

.@MoInTheHouse Brooks is running for Congress in the Great State of Alabama. He is a huge supporter of the #MAGA Agenda. Mo fully supports Securing our Border w/the WALL, he Loves our Military & Vets, & is Strong on the #2A. Mo has my Complete Endorsement! https://t.co/wQ0euFBwbI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

Mo Brooks has served as the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district since 2011.

Brooks is running against Chris Lewis in the Republican Primary. No Democratic candidate filed to run in the election.