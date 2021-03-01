President Biden voices support for union organization in Alabama

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth COVID-19 shot, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – President Biden released a statement voicing support for workers in Alabama voting to form a union.

The video released by the White House Sunday evening is the highest-profile show of support for workers and union organizers in Alabama since the organizing drive began last fall at Amazon’s Bessemer Fulfillment Center near Birmingham.

In his address, President Biden alluded to allegations made against Amazon by union organizers, including intimidation tactics, anti-union propaganda, and threats.

All this while not mentioning the company in the entire address.

In a little more than a month, ballots from workers at Amazon’s Bessemer Fulfillment Center will be counted in a mail-in election on whether to organize as part of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union.

President Biden’s full statement is located below.

Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers.



Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union. pic.twitter.com/2lzbyyii1g — President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2021