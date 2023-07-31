HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — President Joe Biden has moved to keep United States Space Command in Colorado, according to reports from the Associated Press.

The move overturns a decision made by the Air Force that selected Huntsville as the preferred home for the military command.

According to the AP, officials said the president was convinced by Space Command Head James Dickinson who argued the move would negatively affect military readiness, a view in contrast to Air Force leadership.

Alabama Congressman Dale Strong (R, AL-05), who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said Huntsville remains the best place for the command.

“It is clear to anyone who has looked at the facts: Huntsville, Alabama is the best place for U.S. Space Command Headquarters. Repeated investigations and objective reviews have proven that to be the case. It is shameful that the Biden Administration is ignoring what is best for our nation’s security and is instead using their woke agenda to make this decision. To this point, the administration has refused to answer questions brought forth by the House Armed Services Committee’s investigation of their actions in this process. If they think this will go away… they are wrong. I will ensure they have to explain their actions and answer our questions on the record. I want to thank Chairman Mike Rogers and the entire Alabama delegation, as we stand united to get answers for Alabamians.” Congressman Dale Strong

Representative Robert Aderholt (R, AL-04) said on social media he is outraged that politics has affected the process.

“I am outraged to hear that the Secretary of the Air Force allowed politics to circumvent his, and the Department of Defense’s, own basing selection process that determined Huntsville, Alabama as the preferred location of SPACECOM. Huntsville was #1, Colorado Springs was #5” U.S Representative Robert Aderholt

Meanwhile, the reaction among Colorado Congressional Delegation has been more positive.

Senator Michael Bennett (D- Colo) said he feels the decision restore integrity to the Pentagon basing process.

“Over the past two and half years, we have repeatedly made the case that the Trump Administration’s decision to relocate U.S. Space Command was misguided,” he said. “Today’s decision restores integrity to the Pentagon’s basing process and sends a strong message that national security and the readiness of our Armed Forces drive our military decisions. Colorado is the rightful home for U.S. Space Command, and our state will continue to lead America in space for years to come.”

The conversation about Space Command’s final base of operations has been heated since May when media reports said that the White House was looking to keep the base in Colorado, where it has been based temporarily. Those reports cited Alabama’s restrictive abortion laws as a reason for the decision.

Those reports sparked rounds of comments from Alabama lawmakers both in Washington and Montgomery. At the time, Governor Kay Ivey said that Huntsville is the only choice for space command.

Since those initial reports, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said in a Stars and Stripes article that the “decision criteria” for Space Command have not changed fundamentally and that state laws were not part of the decision criteria.

The Department of Defense formally announced the formation of the current Space Command in December 2019. The following year, the command revised its search for a permanent home. Redstone Arsenal was on that previous shortlist of potential sites, as a final decision was slated for 2023.

Huntsville was named a finalist in early 2021. Then, in 2022, the Department of Defense named the city as the “preferred permanent location for U.S. Space Command headquarters.”

While Huntsville was listed as the preferred site, many in Colorado fought to turn the temporary headquarters into the permanent headquarters.