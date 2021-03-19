President Biden and VP Harris meet with Ga lawmakers in Atlanta following spa shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 72 hours after the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta, U.S. President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris met with Asian American community leaders and state lawmakers at Emory University.

Police released the names of all 8 victims, after the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, shot and killed them at 3 different spa parlors in Atlanta.

While the 21-year-old suspect is till sticking his story, that these shootings were not racially motivated, and he had an addiction to massage parlors, Georgia lawmakers are pushing the Biden administration to this a hate crime.

VP Harris said, “Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear. 6 out of the 8 were of Asian descent. 7 were women. The shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans.”

“Whatever the motivation is, too many Asian Americans are walking and worrying, waking up the past year feeling their safety of their loved ones are at stake,” said President Biden.

For the past few days, this make shift memorial outside of Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, Atlanta continues to grow. People dropping of flowers, candles and stuffed animals.

“The shootings took place as violent hate crimes against Asian Americans has risen dramatically,” said VP Harris.

President Biden said, “They have been attacked, blamed, scape goated, verbally assaulted, physically assaulted, killed.”

“Racism is real in America and always has been. Xenophobia has been real in America and always has been,” said VP Harris.

Atlanta Police say they cannot release the surveillance footage just yet because it’s an ongoing investigation but did say the suspect 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long did frequent those area and was familiar with the spa locations. They’re not saying if he knew the 8 victims or if they were random.

Georgia passed a hate crime law last year which would have stricter penalties for crimes committed based on race, gender or orientation.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, still remains behind bars at the Cherokee county detention center, where he faces 8 counts of murder, and 1 count of aggravated assault without bond.