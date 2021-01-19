President appoints Huntsville attorney to International Food and Agricultural Development board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- President Trump has appointed Huntsville Attorney Mark McDaniel to the Board for International Food and Agricultural Development.

The board advises the United States Agency for International Development on issues concerning agriculture, higher education in developing countries, and food insecurity.

“Everything this council does is for international food and agricultural development,” says McDaniel.

While the Board for International Food and Agricultural Development aims to serve internationally, McDaniel says it will also help here at home.

“Anything America does for foreign countries, helps America,” says McDaniel.

And having a voice from Alabama on the board, means Alabama Universities can take part in finding solutions to food insecurity across the world.

“I look forward to looking at the new developments at Auburn and Alabama A&M University have in the way of farming and new technologies and the ways to grow things,” says McDaniel.

As a member of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Committee, McDaniel has focused on ways to eventually feed explorers in deep space.

“I am a strong advocate of space exploration, human exploration and for eventually having a sustained human presence, American presence on Mars to do that you have to come up with new developments for growing food and growing food in places that you wouldn’t normally think you could do it,” says McDaniel.

Now, he’ll use that expertise and his years of experience in his new position advising USAID on how best to feed populations here on Earth.

“NASA, you know you deal with all the earth sciences and you look at the ways to prevent famines in parts of the world that are in bad shape right now as far as feeding their people so I look forward to using what I have learned with NASA,” says McDaniel.

McDaniel says the appointment is an honor, and he looks forward to using it for good.

“Its always been my passion to do whatever you can to help your fellow man wherever in the world that person is,” says McDaniel.

McDaniel is one of seven people chosen to serve on the board. The appointment is a four year term and will end in July of 2024.