Prescription drug round-up scheduled in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County RSVP will host a second prescription drug take-back this weekend.

The Annual Drug-Round-Up throughout Marshall County will be on Friday, October 30th at four different locations.

You can drop off your prescription drugs at the Albertville Sand Mountain Park Pavilion, the Arab Rec Center, the Boaz Senior Center, and the Guntersville Recreation Center.

The outdoor round-up will be from 9:00 AM to Noon.

This event is sponsored by the National Drug Enforcement Agency.