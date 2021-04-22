Prepare For Heavy Rain & Storms Early In the Weekend

As the weekend approaches, a new storm brings unsettled weather to the Tennessee Valley. It will be one of those weekends where it starts off wet, but ends on the dry side. For Friday, a few showers are possible during the day. There is a greater chance of rain during the overnight into Saturday. Here is a look at futurecast:

3AM SATURDAY

Heavy storms develop along a warm front Friday night into early Saturday. Stormy conditions along it are likely before sunrise. These are elevated storms. Heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts to 50 mph are possible. Tornadoes are unlikely.

9am Saturday

Rain and storms are still likely as a cold front approaches through the morning. We could see a transition from ‘numerous to scattered’ showers and storms through the late morning and afternoon. Either way, the chance of rain remains in the forecast.

1pm with cold front

1pm without the cold front

Scattered showers are possible as a cold front moves through Saturday afternoon. Things will clear out from west to east through the evening hours. The best chance of severe weather this time will be south of the Tennessee Valley.

SPC Outlook for Saturday, April 24, 2021

Weekend Events:

Expect a damp Panoply on Saturday. Rain is in the forecast. Let’s hope things will be more scattered or even isolated for the late afternoon and evening. Talladega looks stormy on Saturday as well. Both events look nice on Sunday behind the cold front.





