Preliminary hearing set for Moulton Christmas Eve murder suspect

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A preliminary hearing has been set for a Moulton man charged with capital murder.

Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, was arrested and charged with capital murder on Christmas Day in connection to the death of 20-year-old Gavin Hargrove.

Online records show the first court proceeding is set for Friday, January 14 at 8:30 a.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

On Christmas Eve, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said deputies responded to McCary’s home on County Road 217 for a possible dead person. When they arrived, they found Hargrove was fatally shot. McCary was not at the home.

Authorities launched a search for McCary that carried into Christmas Day, with investigators receiving several tips from the community on where he might be.

Deputies found McCary near County Road 240 around 9:30 p.m. Christmas night, and after a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.

It’s unknown what circumstances led to the shooting, investigators said. Hargrove’s sister, Gabbie, confirmed to News 19 that the victim, Gavin, was the son of former Lawrence County Commissioner Joey Hargrove. The longtime District 5 Commissioner died in a motorcycle wreck in March.

McCary remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Jail.