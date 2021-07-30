Preliminary hearing set for man accused of killing Selma police officer

SELMA, Ala. – The man accused of killing a Selma police officer and significantly injuring a woman had his first court appearance on Friday.

18-year-old Javonte Stubbs stood before Judge Robert Armstrong III for his arraignment in a Dallas County courtroom.

Stubbs was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of capital murder of a law enforcement officer, Officer Marquis Moorer, one count of capital murder-shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of attempted murder.

Stubbs was arrested in Tuscaloosa by the U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

The woman that was shot was identified as Shakiaria Barley, but it is unclear on her relation to either party.

During the arraignment, Judge Armstrong ordered a DNA sample from Stubbs to determine if his DNA matches DNA evidence that was collected from the scene.

A preliminary hearing is set for Stubbs on September 17 in Dallas County. He will remain in the Chilton County Jail on no bond.