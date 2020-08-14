Preliminary hearing reveals details in killings of 7 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – New details were revealed in a preliminary hearing about the shooting deaths of seven people at a Morgan County home in June.

Frederic Allen Rogers and John Michael Legg are charged with capital murder for the killings that happened June 4 at a home on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs – a house that authorities said was known for drugs.

During their hearing Friday morning, an FBI agent testified that when authorities arrived at the home they found all of the victims had been shot multiple times, items had been cleaned out of the home and it had been set on fire.

Three of the victims – William Zane Hodgin, Jeremy Roberts and James Benford – were found in the garage. Roger Jones Jr. body was in a back bedroom. Emily Payne’s body was found in the living room. Tammy England Muzzey was also killed.

Authorities said in testimony Friday that there was a large meal prepared at the home and that one of the victims had already begun eating when Legg and Rogers arrived.

After the killings, items were cleaned out of the house and burned in the backyard, the FBI agent said. He testified gasoline also was poured over part of the house and on one of the victims and then set on fire.

Authorities said they focused on Legg as a suspect early on and were able to match shells from the scene to some his father had.

They said they were able to track the two through Kansas and Colorado into Oregon, where they were taken into custody.

Legg refused to be interviewed in Oregon, but authorities said Rogers told them they were the only ones involved in the killings.

Rogers said in an interview that he and Legg had started a motorcycle club called the 7 Deadly Sins, and they served as vice president and president, according to testimony. Authorities have said three of the victims at the Morgan County house were also in the club.

Authorities said Rogers told them he and Legg were concerned that they would get in trouble over a crime committed by another member of the club. Rogers said they went to the house, killed everyone, set fires and left to get some marijuana, according to testimony.