Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) plays against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL’s Nashville Predators’ home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15.

That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements.

The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility.

The Country Music Association awards show is scheduled for Nov. 10. Arena officials will announce at the start of each month whether that policy remains in place or is altered.

Children 12 and under will have to either mask up or provide a negative test result.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News