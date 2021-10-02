Prayer vigil scheduled for Sheffield Police Officer shot Friday

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A prayer vigil has been scheduled for the Sheffield Police Officer who was shot during a firefight in Muscle Shoals Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Nick Risner, a K-9 officer, was taken to Huntsville Hospital and remains in critical condition after surgery. The prayer vigil will be held outside Vertillo Pizza & Grill (312 N. Montgomery Ave, Sheffield) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

There will also be a donation bucket there with the funds going to Risner and his family.

At 1:44 p.m. Friday, Muscle Shoals Police Department responded to calls of someone laying in the road on Avalon Avenue. Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said they found the body in the middle of the street and determined he had been shot.

A witness identified the car involved in an altercation with the victim. That car was later spotted in Sheffield by police prompting a chase back to Muscle Shoals that ended at the Southgate Mall.

Reck said the suspect, Brian Lansing Martin, was trapped behind the mall when he started shooting at officers, who returned fire. Martin was hit. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Risner was shot through the windshield of his car and flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Another Sheffield officer, Lt. Max Dotson was hit in his vest and not injured.

Sheffield Police Department Chief Rick Terry asks for the community to pray for the officer fighting for his life.