Prattville authorities search for missing teen

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert Monday evening for a teenage girl.

Shamada Howard, 15, was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday in the Malone Court area of Prattville, according to authorities.

Howard is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “Boss” on it, blue shorts and a wig.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shamada Howard, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.