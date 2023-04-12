HUNTSVILLE, ALa. (WHNT)- Construction along a frequently traveled road in downtown Huntsville has a few local businesses up in arms. Pratt Avenue has been reduced to one lane in each direction, which businesses there say has hurt them.

The six inch water main break that occurred here on Pratt Avenue Tuesday essentially shut down business for local operators. Businesses say they’ve been affected long before the water main break.

Neighbors say its hard to tell where to go to enter the businesses that are open along Pratt Avenue with construction holding up the west bound lanes that run along several of their entrances. Businesses say if they were told about the construction efforts ahead of time, it would have given them a chance to warn customers.

“A little bit better coordination mostly if we could have coordinated this maybe we could have let our customers know in advance or maybe double down on our online sales prior too this or something.” said Jason Rodgers, The Green Lady. ” Just us really kind of being floor boarded with it was kind of really the biggest impact one day you know everything was normal then the next all of pratt was pretty much shut down. Its definitely impacted the connivence of getting into our store front we went from around eighty to a hundred customers a day down to about forty to sixty” says Rodgers

Romei Salon owner, Theresa Romei says if she was told about the construction efforts it would have given them a chance to warn customers about the construction.



“As a small business owner I would love notice some type of communication so I could communicate with my guest and the employees that work here can communicate with their guest as well that would be lovely because that would help out a ton” said Romei

Old Towne Coffee Shopee Assistant Manager Abby Good says its hard tolerating this change even for people who walk to their coffee shop



“Its really loud at all hours of the day its tearing up the streets so its hard to even walk to get here sometimes. I think everybody that I talked to have been very disheartened by everything and they just don’t want it to be happening.” says Good



City Engineering says they are doing drainage improvements for this area they say they will install a culvert and water main and then they will then repave the road. Construction is said to be done in June.