NEW MARKET, Ala. – Parts of New Market were in the dark for several hours early Sunday morning.

A wreck on Maysville Road around 1:15 a.m. took down a utility pole, knocking out power to customers from Hurricane Road south to Ryland Pike and Moores Mill Road east to the Jackson County Line.

Huntsville Utilities said in addition to the pole, the wreck damaged equipment at the substation. While power was restored by 6:10 a.m., crews were still on scene performing repairs.

SERVICE RESTORED- New Market. Following a vehicle wreck on Maysville Road which struck & took down a utility pole which also caused damage at the substation, HU Electric Crews have restored service to the affected customers. pic.twitter.com/9EbPsUJpgI — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 13, 2020