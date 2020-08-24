Power restored to 28,000 customers after late night outage in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews responded to a large outage late Sunday night.

The outage affected customers from the Tennessee state line south to Highway 20 and from Wall Triana Highway east to US-231/431.

HU initially said the outage was caused by a failure at a distribution substation, which provides power to other substations across north and west Madison County.

However, the outage map showed outages extended all the way to the Capshaw, Harvest, and Toney communities at the peak of the outage.

Crews continue working to restore power in a large section of Madison County, mostly in the northern and western areas. The cause is believed to be inside a distribution substation that supplies power to other substations. Crews are in the substation troubleshooting the problem. pic.twitter.com/hZvUls5BkU — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 24, 2020

Power was lost around 11 p.m., and crews had most areas back on by midnight.

Here is an update on the power outage that impacted customers in northern and western Madison County Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/BLS6SBPxW8 — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 24, 2020

By 4 a.m., the outage map showed no outages across Madison County.