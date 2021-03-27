Power outages reported in parts of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities have reported power outages effecting over 2,000 customers.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is working to respond to reports of power outages in Southeast Madison County, Owens Cross Roads, and New Hope. The outages affected about 2,300 customers.

Crews have responded and are working to remove trees from roads and power lines. Huntsville utilities is working with tree trimming crews to solve the issues.

They are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.