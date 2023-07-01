HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities is responding to power outages across central Huntsville as severe thunderstorms come through the area.

The company says customers in the following areas will be impacted by these outages:

University Drive south to I-565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway

Southwest Huntsville from Holmes Avenue south to Redstone Arsenal

Research Park Boulevard east to Triana Boulevard

Research Park/Sherwood Park area from University Drive south to I-565

Research Park Boulevard east to Sparkman Drive.

Moores Mill/Chase area from Oscar Patterson Road south to Winchester Road

Highway 231/431 east to Maysville Road.

Huntsville Utilities did not provide an exact number of people without power or name a specific cause yet but did mention the severe thunderstorms coming through the area.

News 19 will continue to monitor the power outages and provide updates on restoration as they come available.