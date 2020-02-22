Service restored following a power outage in Owens Cross Roads Saturday morning

UPDATE: According to Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations Crews, they have restored service to the impacted portions of Owens Cross Roads early Saturday morning.

Crews are still working in the area to determine the precise cause of the outage.

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in the Owens Cross Roads area from Sutton Rd south to Hobbs Island Rd and from top of Green Mountain east to Old Gurley Pike.

The outage map shows that 1,300 people are impacted.

HU says service will be restored as quickly as safely possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, according to HU.