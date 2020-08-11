Service restored in South Huntsville following Tuesday morning power outage

UPDATE: At 5:29 a.m., Huntsville Utilities says they have restored service to the majority of customers who were without power.

Anyone still experiencing a service related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations says they are responding to a large outage affecting customers in South Huntsville. They sent the release around 4:31 a.m.

HU says power is out from Bob Wallace Ave South to the TN River and from Redstone Arsenal east to Green Mountain.

According to the HU outage map, thousands of people are without power.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible, according to HU but they say the cause of the outage is unknown.