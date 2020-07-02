Officials say bird caused power outage in Owens Cross Road

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to the Owens Cross Roads area.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

Hu says that Electric Operations crews discovered a bird made contact across a transformer bank along Highway 431, causing the substation breaker to open. The bird was removed, repairs were made, and the breaker was closed, according to Huntsville Utilities.

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in Owens Cross Roads Thursday morning.

The outage is from Cave Spring Road south to Main Drive and from Old Highway 431 east to Old Gurley Pike, according to HU.

HU says service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time.