UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said power was restored to most customers by 6:35 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations reported a power outage in Madison Cross Roads from TN state line south to Toney Rd and from Limestone County Line to Scott Rd.

A wreck occurred in the area and crews were still on site as of 6:35 a.m.

HU advised outages were still possible for customers on Pulaski Pike north of Charity Lane .