Power is restored in the Huntsville medical district following outage Friday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Update: Service is restored to the majority of customers in the area.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call (256)-535-4448.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is still on site performing inspections and maintenance.

Original story: The Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage from Pratt Avenue south to Governors Drive and from Gallatin Street east to Monte Sano Mountain.

Initial reports indicate this may be related to a fire in the area, according to Huntsville Utilities.

You can view a power outage map on their website here.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News