Power is restored in the Huntsville medical district following outage Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Update: Service is restored to the majority of customers in the area.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call (256)-535-4448.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is still on site performing inspections and maintenance.

Original story: The Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage from Pratt Avenue south to Governors Drive and from Gallatin Street east to Monte Sano Mountain.

Initial reports indicate this may be related to a fire in the area, according to Huntsville Utilities.

You can view a power outage map on their website here.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.