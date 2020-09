UPDATE: Power was restored in the Gurley area previously reported out at 7:15 pm, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Crews are investigating the cause.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities dispatched crews to a power outage in the Gurley area around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

HU says the areas affected include County Lake Rd south to Monte Sano Mtn, and from Dug Hill Rd east to the Jackson County Line.

They say they are working to restore power as quickly and as safely possible.