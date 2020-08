UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said power was restored by 7:20 a.m.

Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service related issue should call 256-535-4448 pic.twitter.com/H7BMkflFAT — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 16, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A power outage left parts of Madison County in the dark Sunday morning.

Huntsville Utilities said the outage occurred around 6:40 a.m., affecting customers from Ready Section Road south to Harvest Road and the Limestone County line east to Pulaski Pike.

The cause of the outage was unknown and HU said crews were on the way to restore the power.

Power outage in NW MAD Co from Ready Section Rd south to Harvest Rd and from LMS Co line east to Pulaski Pike. Service will be restored as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/8f3STbXJCL — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 16, 2020