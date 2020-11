HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville Friday.

The outage was caused by a bad regulator at the Huntsville Primary Substation, according to Huntsville Utilities.

The outage was from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street.

Electric Operations crews are still on site performing maintenance and inspections.

Anyone still experiencing a service issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

