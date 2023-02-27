HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities is working to restore power after a power outage in South Huntsville.

The utility said the outage is affecting customers from Clinton Avenue South to Drake Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to Monte Sano Mountain. Huntsville Utilities’ outage map says the outage is affecting at least 201 customers in South Huntsville.

Huntsville Utilities said that at 5 p.m. power had bene restored to most affected customers though some remained without power on California Street due to a downed power line.

Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the outage is also affecting traffic signals on Governors Dr. at the California and Madison Street intersections. HPD said the light at Whitesburg Drie and Bob Wallace is also out at this time.

A veiw of Governors Drive during the power outage

Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power at this time and HPD said once power is restored the traffic lights will resume functioning. HPD said in the meantime drivers should treat down traffic lights at four-way stops.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.