Power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A power outage in Huntsville left more than 1,300 residents without power Thursday night.

According to Huntsville Utilities, an outage was reported from Grizzard Road South to University Drive and from Research Park Boulevard East to Pulaski Pike just before 7:30pm.

Around 9:30pm Thursday night, the company said crews had restored power to some customers, but that damaged equipment along Jordan Lane left many customers still without power.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE – 9:14PM

Crews have been able to restore power to some customers in the previously mentioned area. However, many more customers remain without service. Crews have isolated damaged equipment along Jordan Lane and are working to make repairs. pic.twitter.com/Cgf42iUVBX — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 14, 2021

As of 5am Friday, the Huntsville Utilities Power Outage Map showed more than 1,300 customers were still without power.