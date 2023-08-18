HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored after crews responded to a power outage affecting over 2,000 in Hazel Green.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the affected area was from the Tennessee state line south to Ready Section Road and from Old Railroad Bed Rd east to Hwy 231/431.

Approximately 2,500 customers were affected by this outage, the utility company said.

“Please note that Huntsville Utilities does not provide estimates for when service will be restored. This is because each outage is unique and may have multiple causes. We do not want to provide information that may be inaccurate if crews discover additional damage,” HU added in a release.