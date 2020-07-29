Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday and is forecast to become a tropical storm that could impact Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is an area of low pressure we’ve been watching for several days now. The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories for it Tuesday morning.

According to the NHC, the system is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm later Tuesday or Wednesday. The next named storm will be Isaias.

The forecast track put out by the NHC on Tuesday shows the system could eventually impact Florida.

“Yes, a track graphic like this can be an eyebrow-raiser but this is a storm that hasn’t even formed yet,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. “There is a ton of long term uncertainty regarding not only the eventual track – but also how much it will intensify, or even hold itself together.”

A 5 p.m. ET update from the NHC says the system is about 435 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says the system is expected to move through the Leeward Islands by Wednesday. The forecast track shows the storm near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night before moving near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

“The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system does not have a well-defined center and could move over portions of the Greater Antilles later this week,” the NHC said. “However, this system could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida by the end of the week.”

A tropical storm warning has been issued in Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maartin, Dominica and parts of the Dominican Republic.

Tracking the Tropics is keeping you informed this hurricane season. Our team will be live at 2 p.m. ET every day this week with the latest information from the NHC.