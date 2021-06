Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 formed at 4pm on Thursday in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This will be “Tropical Storm Claudette” soon.

The official track moves it northeast toward the Gulf Coast and eventually closer to the Tennessee Valley this weekend. Rain and wind are the main impacts here over the weekend. For more details click here.





