Possibly stolen car crashes into Tuscumbia drug store, suspect unidentified

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Tuscumbia Police continue to investigate crash they believe was part of an attempt to rob a drug store.

According to Chief Tony Logan, the crash occurred earlier Friday morning between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. at Massey Drugs on 5th street.

Authorities say before the crash, the suspect tried to break the drug store’s drive through window with a rock. The chief says after that, the suspect drove a car into the front of building.

Logan says the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, drove it to a nearby church, and left it there. At this time police think the vehicle could have been stolen.

A suspect has not been identified.