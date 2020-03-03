Possible Tornadoes Cause Damage in Hale and Bibb Counties This Morning

Hale County Storm Damage

A tornado warned storm moved through Hale County this morning, and caused damage in the city of Greensboro between 5:50 and 6:15 am. There was some broad rotation on the radar as the storm moved through Greensboro.

Based solely on radar data, it’s unclear whether the damage in Greensboro was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds (it’s worth noting the radar site is located next to the Shelby County Airport, a good 60 miles away), but the damage is significant.

Overnight, multiple houses in Greensboro were damaged, and others destroyed on Hwy 69S near the intersection of Hwy 25. Another home was destroyed on Cashew Rd. Hale Co. EMA Director Russell Weeden says the storm’s path of damage stretches 4 miles. #alwx @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/DQau4Bu4Qh — Richard Scott (@RichardWVUA23) March 3, 2020

Mobile home destroyed by wind/fallen tree in Greensboro (Hale County) on Cashew Rd. Pics courtesy of @reidreporterguy pic.twitter.com/gbLE0BO88x — Nate Harrington (@Nate_HH) March 3, 2020

Based on the photos we’ve seen so far out of Greensboro, I’d say this was likely a tornado, but the National Weather Service in Birmingham will have to survey the damage to determine if it’s straight line wind or tornado damage, and if it was a tornado to determine its strength.

Bibb County Tornado

Based on radar data we have from the storm that impacted southeastern Bibb county, I feel much more confident in saying a tornado occurred.

A Tornado Debris Signature southeast of Brent in Bibb County

What’s circled in that image is called a Tornado Debris Signature, or TDS. A TDS occurs when a tornado lofts debris into the air and it’s detected by radar. We’ve seen a few damage pictures trickle in from southeastern Bibb county from this storm as well.

Tree damage in Bibb County from a tornado less than an hour ago. #alwx https://t.co/1PNRkVFtEa — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) March 3, 2020

Just like with the Greensboro damage, the National Weather Service in Birmingham will have to survey the damage to determine the strength of the tornado. They plan to survey the damage in Hale and Bibb counties tomorrow. We’ll update you when we know what those surveys turned up.

