Possible suspect in Limestone County teen hit and run

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A possible suspect in the deadly hit and run that killed a 16-year-old has come forward to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 on East Limestone Road, around eight miles east of Athens. 16-year-old Mason Cozelos was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the possible suspect told investigators that they are unsure of what their vehicle hit.

The Sheriff’s Office has given the information to ALEA and the State Bureau of Investigation. The possible suspect was not identified.