Possible gunman reported in Five Points area, Huntsville Police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they were called to investigate a possible gunman on the roof of a business on Andrew Jackson Way just south of Star Market.

Police say they saw a person on the roof with a handgun when they arrived at 212 Andrew Jackson Way around 9:55 PM.

Possible gunman reported in Five Points area (Huntsville Police)

The SWAT team was called in and the HPD CNRT (Crisis Negotiation Response Team) was also called to the scene.

They ask drivers to avoid the Five Points Intersection area.

Huntsville Police blocked the roads between Meridian Street and Russell Street on Pratt Avenue. They also blocked the roads between Clinton and Ward on Andrew Jackson Way as well as Holmes Avenue and Dement.

