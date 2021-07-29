Colbert County authorities respond to drowning at TVA campground

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Colbert County authorities responded to a drowning at the TVA campground on Riverton Rose Trail on Thursday.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque confirmed a drowning did happen earlier this afternoon at the campground.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office stated the victim was a woman who was camping with her family. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any further information as crews continue to investigate.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Colbert County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the call.