Positive cases close Limestone County Schools for remainder of semester

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County Schools is sending students home for the rest of the year, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Randy Shearouse said Tuesday afternoon that the number of positive cases had made it difficult to cover staffing needs in the district, and schools would close until students are scheduled to return from the holidays on Jan. 6.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Limestone County Schools had 39 staff members with positive test results. Another 71 were in quarantine.

There also were 74 positive test results in students and 1,066 quarantined, school officials said.