HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Portions of the northbound lane of Hobbs Island Road will close this morning for gas line maintenance.

Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations say the part of the road between Hegia Burrow Road and Harbor Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes if possible or proceed with caution when workers are present.