DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Traffic has slowed in the area of Wilson Street after a semi-truck “lost its load,” according to police.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said that a semi-truck was carrying steel sheets when “it looks like the load shifted in the truck.”

Traffic in the area of Wilson Street and Railroad Street is down to one lane in each direction. DPD said they were not sure how long it would take to reopen the lanes, but could take up to one or two hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or use extreme caution when navigating the area.