ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple agencies are at the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 72 in Athens Friday morning.

Athens Police Department (APD) officers responded to Highway 72, near Hastings Road.

Police have closed both westbound lanes and are diverting traffic onto Hastings, or asking drivers to turn around and go east on 72.

Officials have no estimated time on when the roadway could reopen.