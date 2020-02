MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies have blocked one of the southbound lanes of Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring due to a crack developed in the road, according to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Highway 231 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the post, the Alabama Department of Transportation is also on the scene.

Authorities ask that drivers use the left inside lane while driving up the mountain.