DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple crews from Decatur Utilities (DU) will be closing lanes of Highway 20 to make repairs.

According to DU, crews will be making additional repairs to power poles and lines along the side of Hwy. 20 across from Jay’s Landings Marina, located at 1600 Hwy. 20.

The repairs will begin at 9 a.m. and workers will be on the site until around 3 p.m., or until repairs are complete.

In that time, the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 20 will be closed around Jay’s Landings and traffic will be diverted to the westbound lanes.

DU asks that drivers use caution when driving in the area and be aware of all traffic control in the area.