Pop-up parks returning to downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mini parks will be popping up around the square in downtown Huntsville starting this week as the Downtown Pop-Up Park Experience returns.

Six parking spots downtown will be converted into mini parks beginning Thursday and going through Oct. 25.

In the past, park themes have ranged from football fields to games of Twister.

The event, presented by Downtown Huntsville Inc. and Redstone Federal Credit Union, is free to the public.

This year’s parks will be built by North Alabama Mortgage, Turner Construction and Barge Design, Brasfield and Gorrie with Fuqua Architects, Fite Building Company, Robins and Morton along with Huntsville Hospital and Chapman Sisson Architects, and Schoel Engineering.

More information can be found on our website at downtownhuntsville.org/popupparks.