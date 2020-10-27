Pop-Up Parks in downtown Huntsville extended until Nov. 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Downtown Pop-Up Park Experience around the Madison County Courthouse square has been so popular that it’s being extended.

Downtown Huntsville Inc.’s annual event that converts parking spaces around downtown into tiny park experiences will now go until Veterans Day, Nov. 11. It was originally scheduled to end this past Sunday.

Among this year’s parks are a dog park, a game of Jenga, a kids’ play space and swings. The parks were put together and sponsored by local businesses.

The event is presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union.