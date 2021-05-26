Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held near Cavalry Center public housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held near a public housing building in Huntsville on Thursday.

The vaccine clinic will be within walking distance of the Cavalry Center (2901 Fairbanks St.

NW Huntsville, AL 3516) on May 27th from 9 am until 3 pm.

The Huntsville Housing Authority and Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. have partnered to host the COVID vaccine clinic to help ensure residents of public housing have access to the Moderna vaccine.

“There are barriers that make it difficult for some of our residents to get vaccinated. Common

impediments are a lack of transportation and the internet. Efforts like this that consider the unique

challenges presented to our community ensure that hard-to-reach communities are not left

behind”, states Patrice Boodie, Resident Services Supervisor for the HHA.

People are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 256-562-0344. However, those that cannot schedule an appointment are still encouraged to show up and get vaccinated.