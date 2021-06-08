POLL: Half of vaccinated Alabamians will stay away from unvaccinated friends, colleagues

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Half of Alabamians who have received their COVID-19 vaccination will stay away from unvaccinated friends and colleagues, according to a new poll.

A report from MyBioSource.net, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a 3,400-person survey to uncover the impact on social habits when interacting with those who have chosen to not take a vaccine.

53% of respondents said that “going forward, they will be avoiding contact with friends and colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated.” Alabama’s number is higher than the national average of those who answered the same question at 48%.

The state with the highest figure was Maryland at 65% and Idaho at the low end of 11%.