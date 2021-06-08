POLL: Half of vaccinated Alabamians will stay away from unvaccinated friends, colleagues

Half of Alabamians who have received their COVID-19 vaccination will stay away from unvaccinated friends and colleagues, according to a new poll.
A report from MyBioSource.net, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a 3,400-person survey to uncover the impact on social habits when interacting with those who have chosen to not take a vaccine.
53% of respondents said that “going forward, they will be avoiding contact with friends and colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated.” Alabama’s number is higher than the national average of those who answered the same question at 48%.
The state with the highest figure was Maryland at 65% and Idaho at the low end of 11%.